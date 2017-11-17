Michigan lottery officials crack down on vendors

Posted 12:53 PM, November 17, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Lottery is working to catch retailers who break the rules.

Records show that almost 270 of the state’s nearly 11,000 lottery retailers have had their licenses suspended or revoked since 2016.

The Detroit Free Press reports that most of the suspensions are the result of retailers getting behind on ticket sales payments to the Michigan Lottery.

Officials say one major concern is a practice known as “discounting” — where retailers purchase winning tickets at a cheaper price from people who want to prevent the state from seizing the prize money in order to pay off debts.

A lottery spokesman says few suspensions are the result of cheating. Retailers receive a 6 percent commission on ticket sales, which is a strong incentive to keep licenses in good standing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s