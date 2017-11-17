Pediatric Palliative Care at DeVos Children’s Hospital works to improve patients’ quality of life

Posted 11:05 AM, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:04AM, November 17, 2017

The Pain and Palliative Medicine Team at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital works with patients and families to create treatment plans to keep medically-complex patients comfortable and improve their quality of life.

Dr. Bradd Hemker, section chief of Pediatric Pain and Palliative Medicine talks about the work the DeVos team does to help patients of all ages.

The goal of palliative care is to improve the quality of life for both the child and the family; the care relieves or reduces suffering whether it is physical, mental or emotional.

Pediatric Palliative Care is focused on treating the patient as a whole, rather than a specific condition, by integrating medical advice from numerous specialties to help support parents plan of care.

A child of any age and at any stage of an illness may receive palliative care, including treatment meant to cure. Palliative care does not mean the end of the life or hospice care, but rather a means to make a child more comfortable while they're being treated.

The Pediatric Pain and Palliative Medicine Team is located at 35 Michigan Street North East in Grand Rapids.

For more information call (616)-31-8842 or go to helendevoschildrens.org.

