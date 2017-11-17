Rain changing to snow, windy Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN- A strong fall system is just over 700 miles away this morning, and it’s poised to arrive this evening with some heavy rain.

This warm front will move into our area overnight, and that’s going to actually bring our temperatures up in the process! The counterclockwise motion around this low will bring us warmer air first, and behind it, much colder conditions.

By Friday evening, showers and thunderstorms will develop and we’re going to see some very heavy rain at this point. Note that with our temperatures well above freezing, we’re going to have no issues with rain changing to snow at this point. That won’t come until Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures in the mid 40s remain by the midday, but I think at this point, you’ll start to see the temperatures drop as the wind shifts to the northwest.

Rain will change to snow as winds could gust up to 50 mph along the lakeshore. Expect peak wind gusts inland at about 40 mph. Snow accumulation is not likely anywhere on roadway surfaces, but the precipitation should die down altogether by the evening.