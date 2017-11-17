Rockford softball captain stays local on signing day

Posted 2:59 PM, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:00PM, November 17, 2017
ROCKFORD, Mich. - Rockford High School softball team captain Jenna Davis is excited for another 4 years of softball, but on the next level.
Davis signed with Aquinas College Thursday as family, players and coaches celebrated at Rockford Den.
Davis is coming out of her Junior season with a earned run average of 2.73,  batting .376, with nine doubles and six home runs. Davis had  36 RBI's on the season and scored 42 times herself.
Davis says she will enjoy playing close to home and signing with Aquinas was a great balance to stay near family and continue playing softball.

