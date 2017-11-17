Rockford softball captain stays local on signing day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. - Rockford High School softball team captain Jenna Davis is excited for another 4 years of softball, but on the next level.

Davis signed with Aquinas College Thursday as family, players and coaches celebrated at Rockford Den.

Davis is coming out of her Junior season with a earned run average of 2.73, batting .376, with nine doubles and six home runs. Davis had 36 RBI's on the season and scored 42 times herself.