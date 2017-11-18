5-year-old surprises police officer with act of kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.- A kindergartener's act of kindness turned into a dream come true when a local police officer returned the favor.

Five-year-old Maisyn Grace has known she wants to be a police officer when she grows up since she was three-years-old. On Thursday afternoon when she saw Battle Creek Officer Kidney working from his patrol car in her neighborhood, she wanted to help out. She asked her mother if she could bring him a snack.

“I think at first he was a little startled to see us just kinda walking up to his car like ‘hi!’ and then he was like, ‘wow thank you so much I’m gonna enjoy it, it’s cold!'" Maisyn's mom, Holly Marie tells FOX 17.

Maisyn's kind gesture turned into an invitation she won't soon forget. Officer Kidney asked Maisyn if she wanted to take a tour of his patrol car.

"And of course, Maisyn says yes. So he backed right up to our driveway and gave her the grand tour of everything and it was amazing, I think that made his day," Marie says.

According to her mother, Maisyn hasn't stopped talking about it since.

“I also got to see the computer and everything he showed me but he might say you don’t wanna be in the back ‘cause some of the bad guys be yucky," 5-year-old Maisyn tells FOX 17.

Marie says she hopes Maisyn's story will inspire other parents to demonstrate kindness with their children.

“Go out and teach your kid to spread kindness and share and be part of the good in the world because there’s too much bad going on and we’re raising future adults and one day they’re gonna take care of us and I definitely want it to be a better world," Marie says.

Maisyn's grandfather is a retired sergeant, which is where she likely found her inspiration to grow up to be a police officer. For now, though, she's working on finishing kindergarten and turning 6-years-old in a few months.