COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies in Kalamazoo County are working to identify a woman who died in a motel fire early Saturday.

We're told the fire broke out around 2:49 a.m. at the Comstock Motor Court Motel on King Highway.

Deputies say the are in need of helping identifying the victim, only being described as a white female in her mid-forties.

Crews on scene say the fire does not seem to be suspicious but the cause remains under investigation.