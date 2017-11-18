× Holiday parades across West Michigan Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids will be full of the Christmas spirit at the Art Van Santa Parade on Saturday.

The theme this year is “A Very Merry Mitten.”

There will be floats based on popular and classic holiday songs, marching bands, carolers, and performers, as well as a few familiar faces from Fox 17.

The parade starts at DeVos Place, and ends at the corner of Fulton and Monroe.

People will also have a chance to get their picture taken with Santa after the parade.

The Hudsonville holiday parade is also today at 10 a.m. at the Pinnacle Center. There you can get hot chocolate, cookies, reindeer and much more…