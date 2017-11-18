× Police: Woman stabs grandma several times

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman is now facing charges after police say she allegedly stabbed her grandmother several times.

This happened at a home on North 28th Street early Friday morning just before 8 a.m.

Deputies say the 87-year-old grandmother was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The 18-year-old stabbing suspect was also taken to the hospital. She’s being held on a charge of intent to commit murder.

It’s still not clear what led up to the stabbing.

No names have been released.