SARANAC, Mich. — A Saranac man killed a 19-point buck on the first day of firearms deer hunting season.

Eric Hysell downed the big buck at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday with a shot from 193 yards away using a .30-378 high-powered rifle on public land at the Manistee National Forest in Mason County.

The deer hasn’t been scored yet to see if it qualifies for any records.