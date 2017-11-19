× 1 dead, 1 injured after crash with tree

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead, and another seriously injured after a single car crash early Sunday morning.

This happened just after 1 A.M. on Liberty and 136th Street.

Deputies say that a car was heading north on 136th when it left the roadway and struck a mailbox, utility pole and then a tree.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the passenger was brought to the hospital and they are in stable condition at last check.

This crash is still under investigation.