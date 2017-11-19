State Semi-Final Football Scores

1 dead, 1 injured after crash with tree

Posted 5:21 AM, November 19, 2017, by

File photo

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead, and another seriously injured after a single car crash early Sunday morning.

This happened just after 1 A.M. on Liberty and 136th Street.

Deputies say that a car was heading north on 136th when it left the roadway and struck a mailbox, utility pole and then a tree.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the passenger was brought to the hospital and they are in stable condition at last check.

This crash is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s