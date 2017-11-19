55-year-old Ottawa County man is missing

Posted 2:42 PM, November 19, 2017

Gerald Bluhm

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing man from Jamestown Township.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office took a report of a 55-year-old missing man, Gerald Bluhm. He was last seen between 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday when it is believed that he left his residence on foot from 2373 Eighth Ave. in Jamestown Township.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Bluhm is described as a white male, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and grayish brown hair. He also has a noticeable growth near his left eye. He was possibly wearing blue sweatpants, an unknown type of jacket and possibly a winter hat that converts into a ski mask.

He routinely takes very long walks in the Jamestown Township and Zeeland Township areas.

Anyone with any information about Gerald Bluhm is asked to contact Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office central dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

