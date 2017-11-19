Construction underway on new senior living facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Construction is officially underway on a $22 million senior living center.

Provision Living will soon fill the former site of the southeast YMCA on Forest Hill Avenue.

The co-founder of the company says the center will provide a nurturing environment for elders and their families.

The two-story buiding will hold more than 100 residents and comes with one or two bedroom apartments.

When it comes to features: there is a salon, exercise room, even a movie theater.

The senior living center is expected to open in early 2019.