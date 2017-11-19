State Semi-Final Football Scores

Construction underway on new senior living facility

Posted 7:18 AM, November 19, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Construction is officially underway on a $22 million senior living center.

Provision Living will soon fill the former site of the southeast YMCA on Forest Hill Avenue.

The co-founder of the company says the center will provide a nurturing environment for elders and their families.

The two-story buiding will hold more than 100 residents and comes with one or two bedroom apartments.

When it comes to features: there is a salon, exercise room, even a movie theater.

The senior living center is expected to open in early 2019.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s