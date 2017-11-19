State Semi-Final Football Scores

Lakewood Falls Short in Class B Title Game

Posted 1:25 AM, November 19, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Lake Odessa Lakewood was back for more in the class b state title game on Saturday taking on Pontiac Notre Dame Prep. The Vikings fought with them, but were not able to overcome the division one power of the Fighting Irish who won the title in three sets.

