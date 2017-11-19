Lakewood Falls Short in Class B Title Game
-
Lakewood beats Ladywood to advance to the class B state championship game
-
Rowland reaches 1,000-win plateau at Lakewood HS
-
Godwin Heights duo signs with division 1 colleges for basketball
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Lansing Sexton 39, Lakewood 6
-
-
Lakewood 44, Belding 43
-
Bronson Wins Third Straight Class C Title
-
Hudsonville looks to new leaders in 2017
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Fruitport falls in state semifnals
-
-
Pewamo-Westphalia Rolls to Another State Final
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Calvin volleyball team heads out for the NCAA Tournament