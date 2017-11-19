State Semi-Final Football Scores

Police: Drugs likely played role in head-on crash

Posted 1:24 AM, November 19, 2017

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Friday night and police believe drugs may have played a role.

The crash happened on Black Creek Road just south of Broadway in Fruitport Township around 11:15 p.m. Friday night.

Police say three people were hospitalized, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old Muskegon County man now faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, and possession charges, according to police.

No names have been released just yet.

