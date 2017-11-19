Rockford residents receive bottled water in contamination zones

State Semi-Final Football Scores

Posted 1:15 AM, November 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:22AM, November 19, 2017

ROCKFORD, Mich. - More than 80 homes in Rockford are receiving bottled water service Saturday due to the ongoing Wolverine Water contamination issue in Northern Kent County.

Gordon Water Systems Vice President Tom Duisterhof said Wolverine Worldwide asked the business to help out this area contamination zone in Rockford, which is why they're providing homes on Jewell Street with clean drinking water Saturday, while Wolverine and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality work to assess the area.

“It’s a challenge because peoples homes, lives are affected," said Duisterhof.  "What we’re doing to help give the confidence, not only in water they’re drinking, but we also do home water treatment and drinking water systems that are proven to take the PFC contaminate down to non-detectable levels.”

Duisterhof said most homes are getting a cooler and five gallon bottles of water. He said they'll supply ongoing water as needed. He said it may take a couple months, depending on how long it takes officials to assess the area.

