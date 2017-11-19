State Semi-Final Football Scores

West Catholic Comes Back Against Frankenmuth

Posted 1:16 AM, November 19, 2017, by

FENTON, Mich. -- West Catholic trailed 21-12 at the half against Frankenmuth, before coming back in the fourth quarter to win 25-21 on their quest for another state title.

