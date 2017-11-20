Apps to help you find the best deals for holiday shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People want to buy their families the very best gifts this holiday season, but all that spending can add up. So as Smart Shoppers, the Fox 17 Morning Mix is here to help people save a little green with that growing wish list.

Here are a few apps that will help shoppers find the best deals in town and online.

Shop Savvy

Ever wonder if you're getting the best deal? Or does that little voice in the back of your mind say "you can find it somewhere else for a lower price"?

Stop hunting through dozens of websites and stores for the best price and use Shop Savvy. It's easy to use, just scan the item's bar code, or search for it on the app, and Shop Savvy will show you the best prices in the area.

The app has an archive of 40,000 stores including Macy's, Target, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and more. Shoppers can also use Shop Savvy to create a wish list by selecting the item they want to buy, and the app will send push notifications to your phone when it goes on sale.

Shopular

Are you the kind of person who loves coupons? Get the best selection of coupons, deals, and weekly ads for all your favorite stores delivered right to your phone with Shopular.

Shopular has coupons for thousands of stores, even for stores at the outlet mall. Turn on location services on your phone, and as soon as you walk into your favorite store, open the app. Coupons and deals from that store will shop up on your phone!

A nice perk about the app is it has almost no impact on your phone's batter life, so you'll never have an excuse to shop without a coupon again.

RetailMeNot

Save money with cash back offers, discount gift cards and deals to your favorite stores online and in store with RetailMeNot.

RetailMeNot has printable coupons, or online shopping codes for thousands of stores in every category like food, fashion, beauty products, electronics, home decor and so much more.

The app even helps you find deals near your current location, so you'll never miss a deal.

Plus if you're traveling for the holidays, you can even find deals on things like car rentals, flights, and hotel rooms.

Black Friday Ads 2017

Or you could always do things the old fashioned way and look at the Black Friday tabloids stores release every year. However it takes forever to look through the paper tabloids to find the deals you want.

So instead of hunting through pages and pages of deals you're not even interested in, find the deals you're looking for with the Black Friday 2017 Shopping App.

Search for deals by store, category, or the item you're looking for so the app will take you to the exact page for the deal you're looking for.

Plus you'll get notifications on when sales change, or if a new sale comes up.

Happy shopping!