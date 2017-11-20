Cornerstone Volleyball Headed Back to National Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Cornerstone volleyball team is headed to the national tournament for their third time in school history and second year in a row.

The team won their first WHAC championship since 2003 and now is hungry for more.

"We played really well in the tournament and we were going in wanting to win that championship and being able to actually bring it home and win for the first time in over ten years was pretty awesome," senior Hope Leppink added.

And for head coach Ryan Campbell, the win was even more special.

"You know I've been here for almost ten years now and we've never won that. So it was cool to see the girls come together. Everything just worked out great and we were pretty pumped. That was one of our goals for the season."

The Eagles will begin the national tournament in pool play against Jamestown on Tuesday, November 28th.