Court-ordered talks lead to breakthrough on Flint water

DETROIT (AP) — The Flint City Council is expected to support a 30-year agreement to get drinking water from a regional agency after an afternoon of court-ordered negotiations.

The deal means the Great Lakes Water Authority would continue to serve Flint. It has been providing water since fall 2015 when Gov. Rick Snyder acknowledged a lead crisis related to the city’s use of the Flint River.

The council is expected to vote Tuesday night. Mayor Karen Weaver already is on board.

Under the deal, a Flint resident would be appointed to the governing board of the Great Lakes Water Authority. The city would also be relieved of debt payments owed to the Karegnondi Water Authority.

All sides worked with a mediator Monday under orders by Detroit federal Judge David Lawson.