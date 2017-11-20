Holland business a complete loss after overnight fire

Posted 3:44 AM, November 20, 2017, by , Updated at 06:41AM, November 20, 2017
Holland Fire Dept unit generic

File Photo

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Graphix Sign and Embroidery went up in flames early Monday morning and according to Holland Township Fire Chief Jim Kohsel the building is now considered a complete loss.

According to officials, the business, located at 11223 East Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township, was closed when the fire ignited.

Graphix Signs and Embroidery has been part of the community for over 26 years, according to the business’ website.  They opened their doors in 1991 and produce promotional items.

It is unclear what started this fire and it is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s