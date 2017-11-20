× Holland business a complete loss after overnight fire

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Graphix Sign and Embroidery went up in flames early Monday morning and according to Holland Township Fire Chief Jim Kohsel the building is now considered a complete loss.

According to officials, the business, located at 11223 East Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township, was closed when the fire ignited.

Graphix Signs and Embroidery has been part of the community for over 26 years, according to the business’ website. They opened their doors in 1991 and produce promotional items.

It is unclear what started this fire and it is still under investigation.