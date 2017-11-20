Kalamazoo armed robbery prompts school lockdown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo school was locked down Monday after a nearby armed robbery.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the robbery happened at about 3:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portage Street. The suspect reportedly fled to a house in the area after the robbery.

Washington Writers’ Academy was locked down while police responded to the incident. About 15 minutes after the school went into lockdown, police say the suspect was taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted after police determined the area was safe, according to a release.

The suspect’s identity was not released.