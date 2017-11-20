Kalamazoo armed robbery prompts school lockdown

Posted 5:23 PM, November 20, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo school was locked down Monday after a nearby armed robbery.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the robbery happened at about 3:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portage Street.  The suspect reportedly fled to a house in the area after the robbery.

Washington Writers’ Academy was locked down while police responded to the incident. About 15 minutes after the school went into lockdown, police say the suspect was taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted after police determined the area was safe, according to a release.

The suspect’s identity was not released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s