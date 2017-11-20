Man found shot to death after deer hunting incident in southern Indiana

Posted 12:55 PM, November 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:54PM, November 20, 2017

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a man was found shot to death during a weekend deer hunting incident, according to WXIN.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Thomas Zimmerman, 58, Borden, was hunting on private property in southern Harrison County on Sunday evening.

Around 6:40 p.m., a member of Zimmerman’s hunting group found him unresponsive. Investigators said he was in an elevated, ladder-type tree stand.

Officers had to use a rope and pulley system to lower Zimmerman to the ground.

According to investigators, Zimmerman died from a close-range gunshot wound to the head and no foul play is suspected. Toxicology and other test results are pending, DNR officials said.

Other agencies assisting in the investigation include the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Coroner, and Boone Township Volunteer Fire Department.

