Spectrum Health provides a variety of home care services for aging patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

30 million households are providing care for an adult over the age of 50, and that number is expected to double over the next 25 years as the Baby Boom generation continues to age.

So as the nation grows older, the need for care giving will be as common as the need for child care. Registered nurse Julie Hill, and physical therapist Kaelee Brockway discuss the reality of caring for an aging parent and how Spectrum Health can help.

Spectrum Health calls home care "health care where you live," and offers a variety of home care services with different levels of care. Physicians will identify the needs of the patient, and give them anything they need from physical therapy, to mental care, or something as simple as doing a chore in the patient's home they can't do themselves.

The most common need for aging patients is physical therapy. The geriatric conditions treated with physical therapy are:

To learn more about in-home care, Spectrum Health is hosting a Doctor Dialogue for people who are caring for aging parents. On November 29 at the Prince Conference Center, professionals from Spectrum Health will discuss the services available through Spectrum Health at Home as well as local home care services, support groups, technology, fall-risk evaluations, and driving assessments.

Contact 1-844-702-HOME or athome.spectrumhealth.org for more information.