State Football Final Games Schedule

LANSING, Mich. – Here are your Michigan state final football matchups for the upcoming weekend. All games will be streamed live by Fox Sports Detroit and aired on Fox Sports Detroit Plus, except the Division 4 matchup which will be aired tape-delayed at 11:30 p.m.

The FOX 17 Blitz crew will be at Ford Field in Detroit both days for all the action.

Division 1 – Clarkston vs. West Bloomfield – Saturday – 1:00 p.m.

Division 2 – Livonia Franklin vs. Warren DeLaSalle – Friday – 1:00 p.m.

Division 3 – Farmington Hills Harrison vs. Muskegon – Saturday – 7:30 p.m.

Division 4 – Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central – Friday – 7:30 p.m. (airing at 11:30 p.m.)

Division 5 – Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Saginaw Swan Valley – Saturday – 4:30 p.m.

Division 6 – Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Ithaca – Friday – 4:30 p.m.

Division 7 – Saugatuck vs. Pewamo-Westphalia – Saturday – 10:00 a.m.

Division 8 – Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Saginaw Nouvel – Friday – 10:00 a.m.