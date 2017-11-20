My Pure Health Solutions can help you stay on track with weight loss during the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays can be a battle for many, especially when it comes to the Thanksgiving turkey and Christmas dinners versus the new year's resolution to get their body back to a healthy weight.

My Pure Health Solutions is committed to helping people lose weight and achieve their weight loss goals, without the suffering that comes with exercising and extreme dieting.

Dr. Mark McCullough explains how people can lose weight by eating real food to get their metabolism back on track.

Interested in signing up? My Pure Health Solutions has two locations:

3282 Clear Vista Court Northeast #20, Grand Rapids

1346 West Columbia Avenue, Battle Creek

Learn more about My Pure Health Solutions or sign up for their program at mypurehealthsolutions.com