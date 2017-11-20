Total Health Chiropractic avoids using drugs to get rid of chronic neck and back pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sometimes neck and back pain can be so severe people are looking for anything that may help mask the pain, and that includes the use of drugs.

Dr. Miller with Total Health Chiropractic says that something else can be done to get rid of the chronic pain without them thanks to his DRX program.

Opioid drugs are used to treat neck and back pain due to degenerative disc disease, bulging or herniated discs, spinal stenosis, sciatica, pinched nerves, or failed neck and back surgery.

Combined with physical therapy, traction, injections and surgery, opioids can help make the pain disappear for a while, but in reality it doesn't heal the problem area.

People can get rid of their back and neck pain for good with Total Health's specialized DRX9000C program. The DRX is made to target certain areas of the spine to correct the condition that may be causing pain, not make it temporarily feel better.

Interested in checking out Total Health Chiropractic? They're having a special deal just in time for the holidays, while also helping give back to the community.

Bring a gift for a child to their office located at 2172 East Paris Avenue South East, they'll donation match up to $100 off for your first visit. Plus the first seven callers to schedule a consultation will get free x-rays. This deal excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

For more information, call (616)-828-0861 or visit thchiro.com.