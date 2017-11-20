White House briefing twist: Give thanks, then ask questions

Posted 4:39 PM, November 20, 2017, by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, November 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders added a new, holiday-themed prerequisite for reporters wanting to ask a question at the daily briefing.

They had to say what they’re thankful for before she would take their questions Monday.

Sanders opened the last briefing before Thanksgiving by saying she was thankful for her family, her faith, members of the military, first responders and the chance to serve.

She said “it’s only fair” that reporters also say what they’re thankful for. Most reporters played along. A few just asked their questions. Some said they were thankful for the First Amendment.

It’s not a new practice. Chief of staff John Kelly recently only called on reporters who knew a Gold Star family.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s