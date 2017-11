× Who has tried the Amazon Dash?

FOX 17 – One of the hot pre-Black Friday deals out there is for the Amazon Dash ($2.49 instead of $4.99). And that got some of us wondering…what is Amazon Dash?

The Amazon Dash is a button that you can buy to sync up directly with the Amazon app or through your smart home device. Then, when you run out of something, you just hit that particular button, and the item will be added to your shopping cart.

