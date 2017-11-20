× Woman recovering after allegedly being stabbed by her granddaughter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say Linda Barrett, 87, of Kalamazoo is feeling better and recovering after allegedly being stabbed by her granddaughter Friday morning.

It happened around 7:55 a.m. in the 6400 block of 28th Street in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office, Kealey Ann Covelle, 18, of Richland was arrested and charged with intent to commit murder.

Police said on Friday they don’t know why Coville reportedly stabbed her grandmother.