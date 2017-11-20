Women’s Resource Center helps women in need get their life back on track

Posted 11:42 AM, November 20, 2017, by

Empowering, educating and giving back independence: those are the goals behind the Women's Resource Center in Grand Rapids.

The Women's Resource Center gives women the tools they need to better their lives. From giving advice, to helping them put together a resume, to outfitting women for an interview, the Women's Resource Center can help.

Plus when it comes to transportation, The Rapid is there to get these women where they need to go.

Todd headed over to the Women's Resource Center located on 678 Front Avenue North West to see how they're making a difference in the lives of hundreds of women.

For more information about their services or to learn how you can get involved, call (616)-458-5443 or visit GRWRC.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s