Women’s Resource Center helps women in need get their life back on track

Empowering, educating and giving back independence: those are the goals behind the Women's Resource Center in Grand Rapids.

The Women's Resource Center gives women the tools they need to better their lives. From giving advice, to helping them put together a resume, to outfitting women for an interview, the Women's Resource Center can help.

Plus when it comes to transportation, The Rapid is there to get these women where they need to go.

Todd headed over to the Women's Resource Center located on 678 Front Avenue North West to see how they're making a difference in the lives of hundreds of women.

For more information about their services or to learn how you can get involved, call (616)-458-5443 or visit GRWRC.org.