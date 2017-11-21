All are welcome at Mel Trotter’s Thanksgiving Community Meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more than 20 years, Mel Trotter Ministries has been hosting their Thanksgiving Community Meal, and they're ready to do it once again on Thanksgiving Day.

Mel Trotter organizes this meal for anyone who might not otherwise get a Thanksgiving meal this year. Everyone in the community is invited, and no RSVP is required.

The meal will be served family style with appetizers, salad, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and of course, pie.

The Thanksgiving Community Meal is taking place on Thanksgiving day, November 23 at the DeVos Place Convention Center.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit meltrotter.org/thanksgiving.