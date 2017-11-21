All are welcome at Mel Trotter’s Thanksgiving Community Meal

Posted 11:58 AM, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57AM, November 21, 2017

For more than 20 years, Mel Trotter Ministries has been hosting their Thanksgiving Community Meal, and they're ready to do it once again on Thanksgiving Day.

Mel Trotter organizes this meal for anyone who might not otherwise get a Thanksgiving meal this year. Everyone in the community is invited, and no RSVP is required.

The meal will be served family style with appetizers, salad, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and of course, pie.

The Thanksgiving Community Meal is taking place on Thanksgiving day, November 23 at the DeVos Place Convention Center.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit meltrotter.org/thanksgiving.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s