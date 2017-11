Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Henry Ellenson scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Drive lost at home Tuesday to the Oklahoma City Blue 122-112.

It was the 54th straight loss for the Drive after winning their first 4 games.

Ellenson was 9-19 from the field, 2-8 from 3 point range and 11-12 from the free throw line. He will likely rejoin the Pistons who play in Oklahoma City Friday night.

The Drive host Sioux Falls on Friday at the Deltaplex.