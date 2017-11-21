Funeral arrangements announced for Theresa Lockhart

PORTAGE, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Portage woman who was found dead in late October.

The funeral for Theresa Lockhart is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kalamazoo.

The Schoolcraft High School teacher had been missing for over 150 days when her body was found Oct. 25 in the Allegan Game Area.

Authorities say her husband Christopher hanged himself and left behind a message with a map showing where Theresa’s body was.

He also admitted to killing her on May 18 after he “snapped” during an argument, police said. He was previously considered a person of interest in her disappearance after police say he wasn’t cooperating with the investigation.