GRPD identifies woman found dead along Plaster Creek

Posted 11:29 AM, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:37AM, November 21, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified a body found two weeks ago near Plaster Creek.

Nena Samuel

Sgt. Catherine Williams of the Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 the woman has been identified as 35-year-old Nena Samuel.  Sgt. Williams says her autopsy showed no signs of trauma.

A cause and manner of death will be established once the medical examiner finishes their toxicology report.

Samuel’s body was discovered near Plaster Creek in Grand Rapids on November 9th by a cleanup crew in the area.

