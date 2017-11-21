GRPD identifies woman found dead along Plaster Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified a body found two weeks ago near Plaster Creek.

Sgt. Catherine Williams of the Grand Rapids Police Department tells FOX 17 the woman has been identified as 35-year-old Nena Samuel. Sgt. Williams says her autopsy showed no signs of trauma.

A cause and manner of death will be established once the medical examiner finishes their toxicology report.

Samuel’s body was discovered near Plaster Creek in Grand Rapids on November 9th by a cleanup crew in the area.