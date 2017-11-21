It is almost time to flip the switch and ‘Light Up’ downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tree that will light up downtown Grand Rapids has arrived, but the holiday festivities won’t begin until December 1 with the official tree lighting.

The community is invited to a special ceremony at 5 p.m. where the tunes of Good Tidings Caroling Company will fill Rosa Parks Circle while the Western Michigan University Synchronized Skating Team christens the ice rink for the season.

At 5:45 p.m., the switch will be flipped and the tree will finally shine.  Santa will also be making a special appearance for the event.

Kids 17 years old and younger will be able to skate the night away for free.

