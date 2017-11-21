KDL collecting books for Texas library damaged by Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kent District Library is starting a campaign to restock the shelves at a library effected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, but they need help from the community.

Port Arthur Public Library sustained heavy flood damage, with many of their books, computer equipment, archives, and other materials destroyed during the storm.

Kent District Library has pledge to partner with other libraries across the state to donate 50,000 items to Prt Arthur like books, CDs and DVDs. They'll also be donating materials that have been retired from their personal library collection.

People in the community can also help out by donating new or like-new books at collection boxes located at all 18 KDL branches now through December 30. Items in high demand are children's materials, DVDs and bestselling books.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit KDL.org.