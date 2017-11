Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. - The demolition of The Corner Bar in Rockford is continuing and the first renderings of the reconstruction have been released.

The new building will still have some of the brick facade of the original, which dates back to the 1870s. The iconic structure was destroyed by a fire in August.

The new facility will include a covered outdoor patio and the "to go" window is being moved to the back of the building.