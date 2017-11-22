3rd man dead after home invasion shootout in Thumb region

SANDUSKY, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff in Michigan’s rural Thumb region says a man arrested after a home invasion shootout that left two others dead has killed himself in jail.

Sanilac County Sheriff Garry Biniecki said Wednesday that 47-year-old Stephen Shimmel of Flint was found dead in his cell. He was being held after being arraigned Tuesday on 11 charges.

Investigators say robbing a medical marijuana growing operation is believed to have motivated the home invasion Sunday in Greenleaf Township.

One resident was shot in the leg by the intruders and another resident shot two intruders. One died at the scene and another was found dead in a stolen vehicle nearby. The men who died were Quantize Bruce and Keith Sanders.

Officials say a fourth man, Preston Jack, remains jailed without bond on multiple charges.