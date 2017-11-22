Bakita and Book Week 14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Bret and Jason are talking about the state finals this weekend at Ford Field.

Here is how the final Blitz Top 10 voting for 2017 went:

Bret Bakita:
1. Muskegon
2. GR Catholic Central
3. Forest Hills Central
4. West Ottawa
5. West Catholic
6. Mnontague
7. Mona Shores
8. East Grand Rapids
9. Zeeland East
10. Kelloggsville/Saugatuck

Jason Hutton
1. Muskegon
2. Forest Hills Central
3. Mona Shores
4. West Ottawa
5. GR Catholic Central
6. West Catholic
7. Montague
8. Harper Creek
9. East Grand Rapids
10. Zeeland East

Chris Gorski
1. Muskegon
2. Forest Hills Central
3. Mona Shores
4. West Ottawa
5. GR Catholic Central
6. West Catholic
7. Harper Creek
8. Montague
9. East Grand Rapids
10. Pewamo-Westphalia

Snooze2You
1. Muskegon
2. GR Catholic Central
3. West Catholic
4. Forest Hills Central
5. Mona Shores
6. West Ottawa
7. East Grand Rapids
8. Zeeland East
9. Harper Creek
10. Montague

