Health Department to offer free HIV testing for World Aids Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department will be offering free walk-in testing for HIV.

From November 27 until December 1, people are invited to stop by the Kent County’s Health Department’s Main Clinic located at 700 Fuller NE in Grand Rapids to get tested.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and on Thursday it is open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The health department reported that last year Kent County saw 47 new cases of HIV. Results from the test are available in approximately 20 minutes.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kent County Health Department recommend that everyone know their HIV status,” says Adam London, Administrative Health Officer for the Kent County Health Department. “This knowledge is essential for getting helpful therapy and for protecting others from the virus.”