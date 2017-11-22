Girl plans to send 2,000 holiday stockings to military members

Posted 4:19 PM, November 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:32PM, November 22, 2017

LUDINGTON, Mich. — With Christmas around the corner, most children are thinking about what gifts they want, but a local girl in West Michigan is thinking of others.

Sawyer Hendrickson, 8, of Ludington, recently shipped out 200 Thanksgiving pies to active military members. Her team is currently working on sending at least 2,000 care package stockings to service members across the world for Christmas.

“It’s just lonely probably, with just your parents and sibling that can’t be with you,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson’s mother Heather said she’s so proud of her daughter and her passion for the project.

“It all started with her and [her brother] Kylar,” said Heather. “When he signed up for the Marines last year, they decided to put a project together, so she can remember him [while he is in Japan].”

Hendrickson said she’s hoping to give the military service members a little bit of home, no matter where they are.

“I think they’re going to actually feel like they’re home with their families,” said Hendrickson.

The stockings will be filled with everything from handmade Christmas cards to holiday treats.

“They can be sent to kids, they can be sent to veterans, anyone associated with our military at all, said Heather. “Anyone who is not going to be home for Christmas.”

To help Hendrickson fill stockings for the military service members and their families, donate to the cause by clicking here.

