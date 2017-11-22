Meijer’s Hottest Toys for the holidays

Posted 11:16 AM, November 22, 2017, by

Meijer is celebrating the holiday season with the hottest toys on the market. From Nerf guns, to hot wheels, to Paw Patrol toys, to dolls and boardgames, they've got everything for families with kids of all ages.

Gabe Ensenat stopped by to show off what they have on the shelves this year:

L.O.L. Surprise Tots Dolls: $9.99

L.O.L. Surprise! Doll

Pie Face Sky High: $24.99

Pie Face Sky High Game

Hatchimals Surprise: $69.99

Hatchimals Surprise – Peacat

Tickle Me Elmo: $29.99

Playskool Friends Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo

FurReal Roarin’ Tyler: $129.99

furReal Roarin’ Tyler the Playful Tiger

Easy Braids: $24.99

Easy Braids

Paw Patrol Sea Patroller: $59.99

Paw Patrol Sea Patrol – Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds

Swing and Sling Spidey: $39.99

Marvel Swing & Sling Spiderman

Recoil: $129.99

SkyRocket Recoil Starter Set

Nerf Nemesis: $99.99

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

Hot Wheels Roto Revolution: $44.99

HOT WHEELS® ROTO REVOLUTION™ Track Set

Nintendo Switch: $299.99

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con

Super Nintendo Classic Edition: $79.99

Super Nintendo Entertainment System™: Super NES Classic Edition

For more info on any of these items, visit meijer.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s