Muskegon Heights students raising money for Canada trip

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich - A group of West Michigan high school students are hoping to take the trip of a lifetime and they need your help to make it happen.

Two Muskegon Heights High School teachers are hoping to take 40 of their 9th through 12th grade students to Montreal and Quebec, Canada next year, but it doesn't come cheap.

They say the cost per student will be around $1,700 and they're trying to fundraise it all.

They’ll need $68,000 total, that they’re hoping to collect by February 1st.

The teachers and students say they’re excited to be immersed in the language they’ve been studying and know it could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

French Teacher, Amanda Leigh, said "The best practice that you can have to speak a foreign language is to speak to native-born speakers. Another thing is that it is cultural experience. It teaches them independence, and honestly having to communicate in French with French speakers is going to boost their critical thinking skills quite a bit, and it just gets them out there in the world. They get to see more than just their state and more than just their city and see how people live."

You can donate on their Gofundme Page .