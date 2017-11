× Runaway teen located

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Dale Lee Shaw, described by police as a runaway teen, was located Wednesday morning.

Shaw, 15, was last seen walking near Ferry School Tuesday afternoon.

Shaw, who is from the Muskegon area, was supposed to arrive at a relative’s house on Fulton Street in Grand Haven but never reached the destination.

In announcing Shaw had been located, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety did not explain Shaw’s disappearance.