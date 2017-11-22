× Student’s PPO against bully to stay in place

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A Personal Protection Order filed by parents against their son’s bully is to stay in place after a hearing Wednesday.

The PPO, however, will be adjusted so that the Boston Noel-Haverkate and his alleged bully will be able to still attend the same school.

Chris Noel and Alicia Haverkate reported that their son was attack by another student while playing football at recess on October 17 at Century Park Learning Center in Grandville.

After taking their son to a pediatrician it was determined Boston suffered a severe concussion during the incident.

A playground supervisor is currently suspend as well, after tweeting about the incident.

The playground employee tweeted ‘Just broke up a fight at recess even though I really wanted to see who was going to win.’

In response to this employee’s tweet Grandville Public Schools Superintendent Roger Bearup said

“We do take safety very seriously. We handled things swiftly and appropriately. Today is the first time the district has heard of the tweet that was made. The employee has been suspended pending an investigation.”