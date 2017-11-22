West Catholic looks for state record 5th straight state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- West Catholic looks to become just the 3rd school in state history to win 5 consecutive state championships in football as the Falcons face Saginaw Swan Valley (12-1) Saturday in the division 5 state championship game at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field.

"It's an honor it would be good for this community good for the team" senior defensive end Gabe Rohn sais. "We are just doing for our community cause they love us it is amazing how much they support us."

West had to erase a 21-point deficit in last weeks semifinal win over Frankenmuth.

"I don't know that I learned something new necessarily as much as it reiterated to the kids the coaches myself included that these kids have the heart of a champion and when that is the case it makes it difficult for other teams to beat you" head coach Joe Hyland said. "We are going to need that in spades on Saturday because we have a good team that we are going to play."

Falcon senior Gaetano Vallone can become just the 2nd quarterback (Travis Smith Ithaca 2011-2013) in state history to start in 3 state championship game victories with a win Saturday night.