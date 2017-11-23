Three people escape Thanksgiving day house fire

WALKER, Mich. — Three people are left without a home after a fire on Thanksgiving morning.

The Walker Fire Department responded to the house fire on Grand Bluff Court around 10:00am Thursday.

There were reportedly three people inside the home at the time of the fire. They were all able to get out safely.

A Walker Fire Chief tells FOX 17 the fire started somewhere in the garage. The family reported to them that they had a smoker cooker running just outside, with the unit plugged in inside the garage.

The family says they heard a “pop” noise just before they saw flames and smoke.

The fire department says the garage and four vehicles that were inside it are a total loss.