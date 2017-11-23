Three people escape Thanksgiving day house fire

Posted 11:17 AM, November 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:34AM, November 23, 2017

WALKER, Mich. — Three people are left without a home after a fire on Thanksgiving morning.

The Walker Fire Department responded to the house fire on Grand Bluff Court around 10:00am Thursday. 

There were reportedly three people inside the home at the time of the fire.  They were all able to get out safely.

A Walker Fire Chief tells FOX 17 the fire started somewhere in the garage.  The family reported to them that they had a smoker cooker running just outside, with the unit plugged in inside the garage.

The family says they heard a “pop” noise just before they saw flames and smoke.

The fire department says the garage and four vehicles that were inside it are a total loss.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s