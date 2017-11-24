× Driver dies following Thanksgiving crash

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead following a two-car crash in Allegan County on Thanksgiving.

It happened at 109th Avenue and 66th Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators have not released information as to what led up to the crash but we do know the driver of the overturned truck died from their injuries at the scene.

The other driver was injured but its not clear how severe those injuries are.

No names have been released at this time.