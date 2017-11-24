GR Catholic Central vs. Edwardsburg Preview

Posted 4:38 PM, November 24, 2017, by

DETROIT, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central football will take on Edwardsburg in the Division 4 state finals Friday night at 7:30pm at Ford Field.

The Cougars are looking for their fourth football state championship in school history and second straight title.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s