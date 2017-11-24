× Man and teen arrested for allegedly breaking into Holland Twp. businesses

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people have been arrested, suspected of breaking into two Holland Township businesses.

The break-ins were reported Friday morning at about 4:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Douglas Avenue. Deputies responded to a report of a flashlight being seen inside a closed business. When they arrived, they spotted a vehicle leaving the area. The deputies stopped the vehicle and found the two suspects with “burglary tools.”

The suspects are described as a 48-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both of Holland Township. The man is currently at the Ottawa County Jail and the teen is at the Ottawa County Youth Home. Both face charges of two counts of breaking and entering and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the two were involved in other break-ins.